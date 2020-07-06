South Dakota man linked to Russian spy sentenced for fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former conservative operative who was once romantically linked to a Russian agent has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison in South Dakota. Paul Erickson was not charged in connection to his relationship with Maria Butina. She was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda. The Argus Leader reports that Erickson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering as part of fraudulent investment schemes he operated for many years. Prosecutors say Erickson concocted multiple investment schemes from 1996 to August 2018.