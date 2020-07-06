Second executive arrested in Wirecard scandal in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors say a second executive with bankrupt payments company Wirecard has been arrested on suspicion of serious fraud. The executive headed a company subsidiary in Dubai and voluntarily gave himself up to face proceedings. The arrest comes after former CEO Markus Braun was taken into custody last month and release on bail. The company based near Munich declared bankruptcy after revealing that 1.9 billion euros, or $2.1 billion, listed on its balance sheet actually didn’t exist. The accounting scandal has led Germany’s finance minister to say regulators need more authority to probe into company’s financial reporting.