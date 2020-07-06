Russian man killed in Austria had declined police protection

BERLIN (AP) — Autrian police say a Russian man shot dead near Vienna over the weekend had declined police protection before the killing. Austrian media have reported that the killing of the 43-year-old, an ethnic Chechen who had lived in Austria for more than a decade, is being considered as a possible political assassination. The regional intelligence and anti-terrorism authority is involved in the case. Its head, Roland Scherscher, told the Austria Press Agency that the motive remains unclear, and that a political motive or perhaps an argument are both possible. Two Russian men have been detained in connection with the killing.