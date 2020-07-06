Puerto Rico braces for political upheaval involving governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is denying allegations of obstruction of justice as the main opposition party demands she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process in what could be the latest round of major political upheaval for the U.S. territory.Gov. Wanda Vázquez released a statement late Monday in which she for the first time acknowledged an alleged investigation that the island’s Department of Justice is supposedly conducting against her, saying she was never told about it. She also denied recently firing the former justice secretary in alleged retribution for leading the investigation.The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately clear.