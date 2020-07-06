Proposal approved to lease electronic devices to all ECASD students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board approved an estimated $1.9M proposal to lease electronic devices to all district students.

Under the plan, all Pre-K through 6th graders will receive and iPad to take home, while 7th through 12th graders will get laptop computers. The students can take the devices home to do assignments, take part in class discussions and work on projects.

Business Services Director Abby Johnson said the idea has been in the works for a while, and then the cancellation of in-school classes due to COVID-19, brought the needs to the forefront.

The devices will be leased for the 20-21 school year.