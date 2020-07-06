Pieces of Columbus statue retrieved from Baltimore’s Harbor

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pieces of a Christopher Columbus statue have been retrieved from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday. WJZ-TV reports the recovery comes two days after protesters pulled down the figure from the Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Harbor. The news outlet reports crews used a pulley and a dive team to retrieve pieces of the destroyed statue. Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release the incident was “the antithesis of democracy.” Protesters across the county have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, saying the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.