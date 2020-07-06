Pentagon draft policy would ban Confederate flag displays

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft policy being circulated by Pentagon leaders would ban the display of the Confederate flag in Defense Department workplaces or public areas by service members and civilian personnel. The policy has not yet been finalized or signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. It comes as President Donald Trump earlier in the day criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the flag at its races and venues. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the draft. If approved, the draft Pentagon policy would bring the other military services in line with the Marine Corps, which banned Confederate displays on its bases in early June.