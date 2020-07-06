NY count: 6,300 virus patients were sent to nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic under a controversial, now-scrapped policy. But state officials argued Monday that the policy was not to blame for one of the nation’s highest nursing home death tolls. They instead contended the virus’ spread through nursing homes was driven by more than 20,000 infected home staffers, many of whom kept going to work. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed the March 25 policy after nearly two months. To date, the state’s care homes have tolled more than 6,400 coronavirus deaths.