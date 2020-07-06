Motorcycle crash closes portion of Hwy. 53, driver arrested for 6th OWI

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A portion of Highway 53 in Eau Claire was closed early Sunday evening because of a motorcycle crash.

It happened near the North Crossing exit at 5:06 p.m.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist was going fast northbound on Highway 53 when he lost control, went into the median and was thrown from the bike,

The 53-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

He was arrested for his 6th OWI, operating after revocation and two arrest warrants.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 53 were closed for 15 minutes. One lane was closed for another hour.