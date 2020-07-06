Eau Claire City Council to address police policies and systemic racism

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The killing of George Floyd sparked discussions of police brutality and systemic racism around the country, and the Eau Claire City Council is now looking at how to address similar topics in the Chippewa Valley.



"I know in my inbox alone, I've gotten nearly 100 emails about this from the public," said Emily Berge, Eau Claire City Council member.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Eau Claire City Council plans to host a public work session on local police policies and topics related to race and diversity.

Items on the agenda include discussions on forming a regional task force to help make the Chippewa Valley free of systemic racism, adding personnel dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion, and investing in body cameras for police.



"Greater amount of communication within any community is going to make it stronger. The body-worn cameras is something that's been on our budget for a couple of years, and our city manager has added that to the CIP (capital improvement plan) for 2021 and so our police force is in favor of this, our community's in favor of them, and council and staff are, too. It's been more about having the funding to get it done," said Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council president.

Berge hopes people of color share their experiences with institutions in Eau Claire at the meeting as well.

"Hearing what they want to see in Eau Claire. Do they feel welcome in Eau Claire? How has their experience been with the police? But bigger than the police, how has it been with the police, with city hall, with their council members, their public school system?" said Berge.

Just a reminder, the session is a public discussion. Nothing will be voted on.

"Since the death of Floyd, the Eau Claire Police Department has started what they call Transparency in Policing," an area on their website that outlines policies, practices, and oversight, including the department's "use of force."

Tuesday's work session begins at 4 P.M. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and City Manager Dale Peters also plan to speak at the virtual event.

If you'd like to listen in on the meeting, a click/tap here. You can also look at what other topics will be discussed on the agenda.