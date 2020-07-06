Chicago’s holiday weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people killed and 70 more wounded by gunfire. Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing outside her grandmother’s house on the evening of July Fourth when she was shot in the head. Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged. Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long holiday weekend last year. The department counted shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday.