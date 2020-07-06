Burundi starts taking COVID-19 seriously, begins screening

NAIROBI,Kenya (AP) — Burundi launched a campaign of mass screening for COVID-19 on Monday, indicating that the new president is changing policies to more assertively combat the spread of the disease. Named “I won’t get infected and propagate COVID-19,” in the Kirundi language, the new campaign was launched in three centers in the north, center and south of Bujumbura, the East Africa country’s largest city. Scores of Bujumbura residents, including students, wore masks as they participated in the screening. Launching the screening scheme, the Health Minister Thadee Ndikumana said the government is determined to fight the spread of COVID-19.