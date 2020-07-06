Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

NEW YORK (AP) — Tributes have come pouring in for Tony Award-nominated stage actor Nick Cordero, who died of severe medical complications after contracting the coroavirus. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted “What a loss, what a light” and Bernadette Peters was “sending love” to his widow and infant son. Many asked people to wear masks in his honor. Cordero specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” Cordero had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and had his right leg amputated.