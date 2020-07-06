UPDATE: Second victim dies from injuries in Chippewa County house explosion

UPDATE:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk confirmed with News 18 that the second victim in the home explosion died from her injuries at a hospital Monday afternoon.

Names of the man and woman killed, will be released Tuesday.

UPDATE:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One person was killed and another injured in a house explosion Monday morning in Chippewa County.

It happened at a home on County Line Road, just north of Eau Claire.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said they believe only two people were in the home at the time of the explosion.

The injured person was taken to an Eau Claire hospital.

Kowalczyk said the Department of Criminal Investigation and Chippewa County authorities are investigating.

Kowalczyk said he believes propane caused the explosion.

UPDATE:

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have confirmed with News 18 there was a house explosion.

Josh Miller, with ECPD, said the call came in around 11:02 a.m.

Chippewa County is handling the rest of the investigation.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - News 18 is on the scene of an emergency situation just north of Eau Claire.

The area is on and around County Line Road, which is just on the north side of Eau Claire but in Chippewa County.

The Eau Claire Fire Department and Eau Claire Police Department along with Chippewa Fire District are on scene.

Several viewers have reached out to News 18 and said they felt what seemed like an explosion, some from several miles away from the scene.

A News 18 reporter on scene says he is being kept back quite a distance. He said both Highway F (Jeffers Road) and Townline Road are closed.

We will continually update this story as we learn more.