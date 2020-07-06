Athletes happy to train again as Altoona starts summer workouts

Altoona (WQOW) - Averie Varsho hopes to get back in shape, and hopes her volleyball team comes along with her.

The senior, and three-sport athlete, was one of 18 participants at Altoona High School's first summer training session on Monday. She wants her teammates to follow her lead in taking advantage of nearly a month-long workout opportunity.

"To have the ability to be ready would be great for our team," she said.

Altoona head football coach Chad Hanson will lead three workout sessions of up to 25 students per day. Participants will have their own space on the football field, and will be formed into groups of five to help with contact tracing if any health problems arise.

Hanson said approximately 60 students had signed up as of Monday morning.

The program is scheduled to lead into fall sports practices in August. Hanson said the next few weeks are crucial to show the WIAA and local health officials if athletics can safely be conducted.

"I think a lot of our fall, winter and spring sports we have coming up are dependent on what we do in this month of July," he said.