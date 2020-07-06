4-year-old shot by suspected stray bullet dies of injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet on the Fourth of July in St. Louis. Police said Monday that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his injuries. Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said in an email that the investigation was ongoing and that the department couldn’t confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire.