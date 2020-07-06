2 killed in Polk County crash

Polk County (WQOW) - Two people were killed in a near-head-on crash last week in Polk County.

It happened on Thursday, July 2 at 11:31 p.m. on Highway 35 just north of 90th Avenue in the town of Osceola.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two trucks were traveling in opposite directions when they hit. One truck had a man inside, the other had a man and a woman.

The lone man was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital.

The man and woman in the other truck were pronounced dead.

They are identified as Scott Brust, 48, and Lisa Swanson, 53, both from rural Cushing.