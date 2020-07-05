UK pays tribute to National Health Service on 72nd birthday

LONDON (AP) — People across the U.K. joined in a round of applause to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the free-to-use National Health Service, undoubtedly the country’s most cherished institution. The reverence with which it is held has been accentuated this year during the coronavirus pandemic. At 5 p.m., people joined in a round of applause to commemorate the efforts of all key workers and volunteers during the pandemic. Prince Charles said the NHS has been through the “most testing time” in its history and that it was right for the whole country to come together to pay tribute to everyone who works with it.