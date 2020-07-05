Smoking, vaping could raise risk of contracting COVID-19

Chippewa County (WQOW) - While it's well-known that practicing basic hygiene can help prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19, health experts are now saying that for smokers, it's best to put away the cigarettes and vapes.

According to the Chippewa County Health Department, research has shown that smoking and vaping could increase the risk of getting COVID-19.



Not only that, but smokers that do contract the virus can experience more severe symptoms.



Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman said it's because smoking or vaping can decrease lung capacity.



She advised people to not take up the habit, or that if they already smoke, they should look into quitting.

"Even when the pandemic isn't here, we do encourage people not to smoke, not to vape, or to call the health department if they need help in finding resources if they want to stop vaping or stop smoking," said Weideman.



Weideman also said that stress and anxiety from the pandemic and disruption of the school year could cause more young people to take up vaping, and encouraged parents to talk with their children about its risks.