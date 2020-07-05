‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ hymn ignites hope across nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was created more than a century ago. But the hymn dubbed as the Black national anthem has resurrected a beacon of hope during recent nationwide protests. Countless rallies were held across the United States in recent weeks with arm-locked protesters reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at the protests were people chanting the anthem‘s message of faithfulness, freedom and equality. Some civil rights leaders call the song sacred, while others believe the song is more “powerful and patriotic” than America’s national anthem.