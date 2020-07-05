Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified

DALLAS (AP) — A family lawyer says Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas. Attorney Natalie Khawam says remains found Tuesday buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Guillén had been missing since April. Investigators say she was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week. Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood, in the search for Guillen.