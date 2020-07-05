Grandfather: Stray bullet killed boy grabbing phone charger

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grandfather says his 11-year-old grandson was grabbing a phone charger on the way to a cookout in Washington when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet. John Ayala told WUSA-TV that his 11-year-old grandson Davon McNeal was getting out of a car Saturday night to go get the charger when shots rang out. Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters that night that about five adult men shot up the area, striking an 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital. D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a black car they say fled the alley.