DNR: Wear a life jacket on open water

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the weather continues to get warmer, more people are taking advantage of Wisconsin's lakes and rivers, so DNR officials want to remind them to be careful out on the open water.

According to the DNR, all boats, canoes, kayaks and even paddle boards need to have one life jacket for each person on board that fits properly to their weight and size.



DNR warden Jason Roberts said he's been on many recovery missions where the death could have likely been prevented by wearing a life jacket.



He added even if you consider yourself a strong swimmer, it can be a different story in open water when you may be fighting wind and waves.

"Very rarely do we see people that don't swim or don't know how to swim drown, because if you don't know how to swim, you're putting a life jacket on or you're not choosing to jump off the boat," said Roberts. "People that drown are people that overestimate their skill set, especially dealing with open water."



Federal law also requires children under 13 to wear a life jacket when on board a boat.