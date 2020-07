Turkey: Fireworks factory employees detained after explosion

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says three people have been detained in connection to a massive explosion at a fireworks factory that left at least four people dead. Anadolu news agency reported Saturday that a manager and two supervisors were detained following Friday’s explosion in northwestern Sakarya province. Three workers are still missing, and rescue teams continued their search in a forest and fields near the factory. The cause of the blast, which injured some 114 people, was under investigation. The provincial governor said there were 110 tons of explosives and fireworks in the production facility. Turkish media reported previous explosions at the same factory.