Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus, The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives. About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent through the Paycheck Protection Program.