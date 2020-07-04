Street vendors protest coronavirus lock-down in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 200 street vendors have briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sidewalks of the capital’s colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors who lay out their wares on wire racks or blankets. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Protesting vendors carried signs and chanted slogans Saturday claiming they can no loner bear the lockdown. Most have no unemployment insurance, and after three months not selling many are growing desperate. Officials had allowed a partial reopening downtown this week, but they reversed course Friday.