Virus gains in Spain reveal plight of seasonal farm workers

LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — The pandemic may have slowed down in much of continental Europe, but infection clusters among seasonal agricultural workers are preoccupying health authorities in Spain. Some farming areas have brought back the first localized restrictions since the country left behind a strict coronavirus lockdown. A county near Lleida has gone into lockdown after recorded infections have doubled in the past week. Many of them are tied to the cheap labor that follows the ripening of different crops across the country. This year, migrants eager to recover from the economic freeze have exceed the demand. Those who can’t afford crammed shared apartments roam the city center.