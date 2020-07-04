Olson’s Ice Cream hosts Fourth of July “Chalk-A-Thon”

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tapping into your artistic abilities this weekend may win you some sweet prizes this Fourth of July weekend.

Olson's Ice Cream is holding their first ever Chalk-A-Thon.



Folks can go to either shop in Chippewa Falls or Eau Claire and create some artwork on the sidewalks outside the stores.



Then all they have to do is snap a pic of the chalk creation and share it on Olson's Facebook page to get entered to win gift cards for ice cream.



Olson's manager Dan Hunt said they wanted to find a safe way for people to have some friendly competition outside.

"We thought what would be better to do than a Chalk-A-Thon, which basically allows them to come up with creative ideas together as a family or friends and spend time together, but also be able to social distance at the same time," said Hunt.



The contest runs through Sunday, and winners will be announced Tuesday.