More of the same before storm chances increase

Today's weather has basically been a repeat of the past several days. Eau Claire topped out at 92, making today the third day in a row of 90 degree weather.

Although there were a few brief showers that have popped up across western Wisconsin this afternoon, there hasn't been much support to keep them going, so they've all been pretty short-lived.

We should see any shower activity ending this evening as the sun sets. By fireworks time, we will have a mostly clear sky, but it will be warm and humid.

Sunday's forecast doesn't change all that much from the past several days. It's looking like a partly cloudy day with a slight chance for more pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon. Once again, there is a possibility for them to pop-up once we get daytime heating going.

It stays humid and highs will be near 90 for yet another day. Things start to change a little bit going into Monday as an approaching front increases storm chances. We will have to monitor the storm threat through the first half of the week as the front stalls in the area.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of humidity. Even on the days we don't hit 90 next week, it won't feel much different outside with the humidity in place. The AC definitely won't be getting a break any time soon!