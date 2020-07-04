Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly Kansas newspaper has posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust. The Anderson County review’s editor and publisher is chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party . The cartoon posted Friday depicts Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption ends with, “step onto the cattle car.” Kelly called it ”deeply offensive.” Publisher Dane Hicks said he would respond to emailed questions once he could reach a computer.