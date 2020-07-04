Italian police smash nationwide child pornography ring

ROME (AP) — Italian police say they have broken up a child pornography ring involving the sharing of illicit material, including photos of newborns, on a messaging platform. Police on Saturday said the crackdown involved dozens of search warrants and led to the arrests of three people for allegedly possessing what was described in a statement as “huge quantities of pornographic material depicting minors.” The statement said postal police investigators discovered photos of nude minors and other “horrifying content, depicting actual sexual violence where the victims were often newborns.” Police said some of the pornography was produced at home. Material was exchanged on an instant messaging platform that investigators didn’t publicly identify.