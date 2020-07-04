Family of Somali American man killed by police files lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a Somali-American man shot to death by police in Eagan last summer has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the shooting was unjustified and the man was targeted because of his race. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Isak Aden’s family filed the lawsuit Thursday seeking damages of more than $20 million. Aden was killed July 2, 2019, during a standoff with police from multiple agencies. He held a gun to his own head at times during the confrontation. According to a prosecutor’s report, officers shot Aden after he picked up the gun, raised his arm and fired.