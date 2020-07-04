Egypt sets August election dates for restored Senate

CAIRO (AP) — The chief of the country’s election commission says Egypt will hold Senate elections over two days in August. The vote will come more than a year after the restoration of Parliament’s lower chamber, which was dissolved in 2014. The body was reconstituted as part of constitutional amendments that also allowed President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to extend his stay in power, possibly until 2030. The chairman of the National Election Authority told a televised news conference Saturday that Senate elections will be held Aug. 11-12, with runoff elections to take place Sept. 8-9 if necessary. Egyptian expatriates will vote Aug. 9-10 and Sep. 6-7.