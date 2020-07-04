Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thrown it into the city’s Inner Harbor. News outlets report demonstrators on Saturday night used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood. Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas. Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.