Chippewa Valley Museum’s virtual fair focuses on local history of Independence Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Museum usually invites the community to come celebrate the Fourth of July together, but this year, the museum reflected on the day's history virtually.

To keep everyone connected, the museum hosted a virtual fair on their social media pages.



The stream focused on how the Chippewa Valley has celebrated Independence Day in years past, all the way back to the early 1900s.



Historic proclamations were also read, including one from Eau Claire's mayor back in 1918, shared by city council president Terry Weld, and he also thanked veterans both past and present for their service to our country.

"Even though I stand here alone and share this proclamation with you virtually, know that we are a nation that is proud and grateful for those that fought for the independence we enjoy today," said Weld.



The celebration also included face painting tutorials and a virtual cakewalk with prizes.