Boy drowns at Minnesota state park

SCANDIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has drowned at a Minnesota state park northwest of the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that first responders were called to William O’Brien State Park near Scandia on Friday afternoon on a report of a boy missing in the St. Croix River. A host of agencies searched for the boy. He was found about an hour and a half after the search began and rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the boy.