Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks `garden’ of US heroes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has a vision for his second term, if he wins one, of establishing a “National Garden of American Heroes.” It would pay tribute to some of the most prominent figures in U.S. history, a collection of “the greatest Americans to ever live.” His idea comes as elected officials and institutions are reckoning with whether it’s appropriate to continue to honor people, including past presidents, who benefited from slavery or espoused racist views, with monuments or buildings and streets named after them. Absent from Trump’s initial list are any Native American or Hispanic individuals. The White House and Interior Department declined to comment on how the list was assembled.