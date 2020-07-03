Volunteers clean school after flooding in Baldwin, woman searches for missing horse

Baldwin (WQOW) - The community of Baldwin is coming together to clean a school after flooding damage and help a woman find her horse that got lost in Monday's flood.

Monday's storm filled the basement of Baldwin Christian School with six feet of water and sludge.



"The flooding was really bad. The intersection in front of the school was completely underwater. We've been told that essentially the school was sitting in the middle of a river," said Troy Mattson, headmaster of Baldwin Christian School.

On Friday, about 30 volunteers spent the morning drying school supplies

and removing the basement's walls.



"It's been really really exciting seeing everyone come out and support the school. You know certainly in the days and weeks ahead, we're going to need more support. It's not just going to be a one-day and done sort of thing," said Mattson.

As cleanup and recovery efforts continue at the school, one woman is trying to recover her horse.

"She's just such a loving girl. I just miss her like crazy," said Mary Velarde.

Mary Velarde's horse, lovingly named Spicey, was grazing in this pasture in Baldwin the morning of the flood.



"I just feel so bad. She's out there in this heat, all alone and scared and probably very tired. I know I'm going to find her," said Velarde as she teared up.

Velarde got Spicey when the horse was two years old, and her trusty pal has been with her for the last 20 years.



"It's like we're on the same mind track, all the time. She knows what I'm thinking. I know what she's thinking. She just, she always gets me where we're going safely. She's like the other half of me," said Velarde.

It's been four days since the flood, and Velarde is still looking for her mare, but she's not alone in her search.



"People have been so amazing. People have been out on four-wheelers, they've walked their fields, their forests, they've been on horseback. We've had many drones we had a helicopter up," said Velarde.

She is offering a $1,000 reward for Spicey's safe return. If you find her, you can text or call Mary Velarde at 715-821-2934.

If you'd like to help the Baldwin Christian School pay for flooding damages, click/tap here to go to the Showers of Blessing campaign.