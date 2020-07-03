UK grants asylum to ex-staffer at its Hong Kong consulate

LONDON (AP) — A former employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong has been granted political asylum in what he believes is the first successful U.K. asylum case from the former British colony. Simon Cheng alleges he was detained and tortured in China last year. He said he wanted other democracy activists to be encouraged by his case and seek protection themselves. Concerns have grown among activists as Beijing imposed a national security law in the semi-autonomous territory this week. Nathan Law, a leading member of the opposition movement, posted on Facebook that he had left Hong Kong for an undisclosed location.