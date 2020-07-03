Three in a row? More 90s looking likely

It's been another hot one today. Temperatures hit 90 for the second day in a row. That means three out of the five times Eau Claire has hit 90 this year have occurred this week.

It's also still very humid and that's not going to change either. Dew points across the Chippewa Valley this afternoon have have ranged between roughly 60 and 70, which has made temperatures feel like anywhere from the low to mid 90s.

Thankfully we are starting the holiday weekend off mostly dry across the Chippewa Valley. With high pressure in control, any shower and storm activity will be driven by daytime heating without much support for severe storms to develop.

We saw some clouds bubbling up with the afternoon heat today, but any pop-up activity has largely been confined to Jackson County. It's looking like the pop-up threat will stay south of us this evening.

As we lose daytime heating this evening, we will see clouds and any scattered pop-up showers diminishing, leading to a mostly clear, warm and muggy night.

Fourth of July will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s expected once again. Similarly, there will be a small chance for pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon. There won't be much support for severe weather, but keep an eye out for scattered activity in the afternoon and be prepared to seek shelter indoors in the event lightning develops in your area.

As of right now, it's looking like the chance for pop-up storms again diminish into the evening hours, which is good news for Saturday night fireworks displays.

Not much changes going into Sunday. It will be hot and humid again with a slight chance for afternoon showers or storms. We'll see storm chances pick up a little bit going into next week, but won't see many changes in temperatures or humidity. For now the heat is here to stay!