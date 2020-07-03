Summer workouts returning to area schools

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - It's time to put down the laptops, and lace up your shoes.

High schools across the state are resuming summer training and contact days.

Chippewa Falls High School is one of many institutions scheduled to start group workouts on Monday.

"We're just really excited to get the program back up and running," said Chippewa Falls Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Becky Nette. "Hopefully the kids will just enjoy coming and getting a workout in."

Nette said she has not held an in-person workout with students since March.

On Monday, the more than 200 students expected to train will be broken into groups of 10, and spread between the track and gymnasium. A total of four sessions will be held each day. Each is one hour long.

Cardinals activities director Mike Thompson said the weight room will not be open this summer, and the workouts will focus primarily on speed and agility training.

Chippewa Falls plans to conduct summer training through August 13, then switch to sport-specific instruction ahead of the fall sports season.