Staying safe on the roads this holiday weekend

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Wisconsin, state and local officials are urging residents to stay off the roads and celebrate the Fourth of July at home.

However, like any holiday weekend, experts predict there will be an increase of vehicles on the roadways.

In Eau Claire County, State Patrol officials said there has been a significant influx in travel the last week.

More traffic means more possibilities for crashes, so normal safety protocols are just as important.

"As far as traveling goes on a holiday weekend, what you really have to do is be concerned with buckling up, watch your speeds, be alert, get rid of the distractions," said State Trooper Steve Wojcik.

Wojcik also said it's important to be extra aware of vehicles pulling campers this weekend, as cargo can become loose and fly into the roadway.