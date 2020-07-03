Republican who came out as gay in Utah ousted in primary

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican ousted in a primary after coming out as gay in conservative Utah says a backlash during the campaign has him questioning whether his party has a place for him. Rancher Nathan Ivie announced his orientation last year while serving as a county commissioner in deep-red Utah County, where he has backed the Second Amendment and abortion restrictions. But as primary season heated up, so did angry comments about his sexuality. His Republican opponent, meanwhile, says a contentious property tax hike was the biggest issue in the race.