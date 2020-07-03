Quarantine-free travel from U.K. to Cyprus to start Aug. 1

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ beleaguered tourism sector got some good news after the government announced that travelers from the U.K. will be allowed entry into the east Mediterranean island nation next month without having to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine. But the health minister said on Friday that depends on whether U.K. coronavirus infection rates stay at the current low ebb. The minister said as of Aug. 1, Britain will be grouped with 14 other countries including France, Italy and Spain from which travelers will be required to obtain a health certificate declaring them coronavirus-free three days prior to boarding a flight. The U.K. is Cyprus’ prime tourism market.