Packers will ask season ticket holders to ‘opt in’ or ‘opt out’

Green Bay (WQOW) - Green Bay Packers season ticket holders will need to decide if they will 'opt in' or 'opt out' for a chance to reserve tickets this year.

In a message from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, the team said it is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will reduce Lambeau Field's seating capacity by a significant margin.

The team said it cannot guarantee that ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets. The team is also eliminating the Green and Gold package designations, as well as suspending the Brown County Ticket Drawing program for this season.

Brown County residents who paid for tickets through the program this year will be automatically refunded. Suite holders will receive specific information separately relating to their suite.

Face coverings will also be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place.

Fans that choose to 'opt in' will be asked additional questions and given further instructions, the team said. The opportunity it only for season ticket holders.

Fans who choose to 'opt out' will have to decide it they want their 2020 payment refunded in full or credited to 2021. The team said that each holder's STH status and existing seats and ticket package will remain in place for next season.

The Packers said more information will be available soon.