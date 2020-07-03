Mountain lion seen roaming San Francisco killed on Highway 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that was captured last month after roaming the streets of San Francisco and then released into a wilderness preserve was found dead Friday on the shoulder of a highway in Northern California. Authorities say the lion was found along Highway 1 near Pacifica. Last month, the mountain lion was spotted wandering around San Francisco streets before being captured and released into a wilderness preserve. Widely shared photo and video images taken when the cat was free showed it crossing city streets and looking at his reflection in the glass of office towers.