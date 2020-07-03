Minneapolis ad agency stages ‘Black Lives Matter’ walkout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An ad agency’s parent company has changed a rule forbidding employees from using “Black Lives Matter” in social media posts after 179 workers in the city where George Floyd was killed walked off the job. Employees at Minneapolis-based Periscope told the Star Tribune that they wanted to use the term to show solidarity with Black and racial-justice protesters but were repeatedly told no by Quad, the parent company based in Sussex, Wisconsin. After Thursday’s walkout, Quad agreed to give Periscope editorial independence over its social media posts and apologized to Periscope employees and clients.