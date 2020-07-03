Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives had several weapons

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate at the property where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons. Police earlier identified the suspect as a member of Canada’s armed forces. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme declined to name the suspect or talk about his motivation. The man has a bail hearing Friday. Police say he’s facing multiple charges. They say the man crashed his truck through the gate early Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse. He was arrested.