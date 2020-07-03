Man in custody, 2 children safe after Hastings standoff

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A 15-hour standoff in Hastings has ended with one man in custody and two children safe. Officers were sent to a Hastings mobile home park around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to check on an altercation. A woman left the home with two children, but the man grabbed two other children, took them back inside and barricaded himself. A SWAT team rescued a 13-year-old around 10 p.m. Thursday. SWAT officers entered the residence again around 2:30 a.m. Friday, rescued a 4-year-old and arrested the 36-year-old suspect. Several SWAT officers suffered heat exhaustion because of the hot weather.