English pubs are reopening — they won’t be the same

LONDON (AP) — Pubs in England can reopen on Saturday for the first time since they were closed on March 20 as part of the coronavirus —lockdown. Those that reopen will have to make sure they are safe for staff and customers alike. The pub on display Saturday will be a very different animal to the one that was forced to shut its doors in March. Most visibly perhaps, pubs will have to ensure table service indoors, a move that brings an end to the “cherished” tradition of the English boozer — queuing and ordering and chatting at the bar.